IN PICS: Meet the famous wives and girlfriends of Indian Cricket stars

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 18, 2023
Married to Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, the Indian actress, producer does'nt need any introduction. ON the work front Anushka is filming her next film Chakda express based on the life of Indian Cricketer Jhulan Goswami
Natasha Stankovic married to Hardik Pandya is a Serbian dancer, model and actress. She made her debut in various Bollywood movies and was even a part of Bigg Boss 8
Sanjana Ganesan, an Indian Sports presenter by profession is married to Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. Currently she is hosting the ILT20 series
Dhanashree Verma is an Indian choreographer who is married the famous Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. On the work front, she has appeared in a few music videos
Devisha Shetty is married to Suryakumar Yadav aka SKY. Devisha is a dance coach by profession
Ritika Sajdeh is a professional sports manager married to Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma. Ritika has worked with Cornerstone Sports and Entertainment after her graduation
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are in news due to their upcoming wedding. Athiya Shetty, an actor by profession is the daughter of Suniel Shetty. She made her Bollywood debut with 2015's film Hero, co-starring Sooraj Pancholi. She also starred in a film with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 2019
Thanks For Reading!