IN PICS: Maha Shivratri celebrations across India

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 18, 2023

21 lakh earthen lamps to be lit on various ghats of Shipra river on the occasion of Mahashivratri on February 18

ANI

Shree Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar, Odisha decorated on the occasion of Shivratri

Azhimala Shiva temple in Vizhinjam, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala is a famous spot that devotees visit on the occasion of Maha Shivratri

Babulnath Temple in Mumbai is a famous ancient Shiva temple and devotees can be seen offering their prayers on the holy festival

Devotees in Delhi's Jhandewalan Temple to offer prayers

Devotees offer prayers in Jammu

Devotees throng Jharkhandi Mahadev Temple in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh to offer prayers

Devotees also, visit Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu

