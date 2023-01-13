In pics: Here's what the contestants from different countries wore at the Miss Universe National Costume Competition 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 13, 2023
El Salvador's Alejandra Guajardo carried a scepter with a B inscribed on it to signify Bitcoin at the competition in New Orleans, Louisiana as El Salvador was the first country to make it a legal currency
Miss Guatemala Ivana Batchelor included a re-creation of the pyramid Tikal, also called the Temple of the Jaguar
Miss India Divita Rai paid tribute to ancient times when India was known as the 'Golden Bird' or 'Sone ki Chidiya' (hindi)
Miss Universe Indonesia Laksmi De Neefe Suardana's national costume was heavily embellished and had a boat for head accessory
Miss Universe Trinidad and Tobago's outfit represented exuberant carnival celebrations
Miss Nepal Sophiya Bhujel embodied the divine feminine principle known as Shakti, according to Miss Universe
Miss Cameroon Mouketey Lynette Monalisa Jelly's national costume had baskets affixed to the back of her costume which were decorated with colourful beads similar to what is seen on Cameroon's flag; representing her country's agricultural movement
Miss Cayman Islands Chloe Powery-Doxey's costume was inspired by the blue iguana, which is indigenous to her country
Miss Laos Payengxa Lor's ensemble popped with pink tassels, a pink headdress, and a bamboo backpiece
Miss Netherlands Ona Moody turned herself into a stroopwafel as they are cookies that are beloved in the Netherlands. Her hat was designed to look like a cup of tea to go with the cookie
Miss Bahamas Angel Cartwright looked like fireworks in the sky with her national costume
Miss British Virgin Islands Lia Claxton's costume, which paid tribute to their national flower
