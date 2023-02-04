IN PICS: 8 Places to visit in Andhra Pradesh’s to-be capital- Visakhapatnam

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 04, 2023
Rushikonda Beach is one of the best beaches in Andhra Pradesh. The beautiful beach is situated 8 km from Vizag. Swimming, wind surfing and skiing are some of the water sports available here
Ramakrishna Beach is along the extent of the main city. Apart from enjoying a sporty time swimming and playing beach volleyball here, you can also explore the nearby attractions on Beach Road close by
Borra Caves are situated 1400 metre above the sea level. The million year old caves are the biggest amongst the caves found in India. The stalactites and stalagmites are the primary attraction of these caves
Kailasagiri Hills is a famous hill station located 360 ft above sea level, it is surrounded by beaches and small hills. The place is delight as the views from hilltop are mind blowing. The atmosphere is so serene that you will completely feel at peace
Katiki Waterfalls is located 4 km away from the Borra Caves. Gosthani River is the source for this waterfall, which falls from a height of 50 ft. The picturesque waterfalls with lush green surroundings in Araku Valley offers excellent scope for trekking
Yarada Beach is a picturesque beach surrounded by magnificent hills on its three sides and Bay of Bengal on the fourth. Catch then sunrise and the sunset at the with the golden sand
Araku Valley is a hill station, which is bestowed with some of the best boons of Mother Nature. Located 3200 square feet above the sea level, the valley is a picturesque with lush green gardens, streams and waterfalls
Lambasingi, also known as the Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh is the only place in Southern India that receives snowfall. It is located at an elevation of 1025 m. Lambasingi is renowned for its magnificent hills, quaint valleys, and cool weather
