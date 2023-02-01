10 Places to visit in Puducherry ‘The Most Welcoming Region’ in India

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 01, 2023
White Town, also knonw as the French Quarter is one of the most visited places in Puducherry. A few breathtakingly beautiful buildings in White Town are popular heritage sites in Pondicherry as they were built some 200 years ago.
Paradise Beach is the ideal spot to view sunrise and sunset. There are a plethora of thrilling water activities which will help you unwind and relax.
Aurobindo Ashram is the perfect place to meditate and forget your stressful life. Founded by Sri Aurobindo Ghose in 1926, the ashram is dedicated to his vision of leading a simple and healthy life.
Puducherry trip is incomplete without visiting Auroville. Nestled between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Auroville -the universal town of south India aims to create a progressive space where men and women of all countries can live together in peace and harmony.
Serenity Beach is a serene and calming beach that gives a beatiful view of the of the Bay of Bengal. The beach is picture perfect with the palm trees, rocky patches, golden sand, blue sea, fishing boats.
Lighthouse is a famous tourist attraction of the town. One can experience the gorgeous view of the coast from the top of the lighthouse. It gives you the unique experience of reliving childhood memories of fairytales and dreamy sagas.
Immaculate Conception Cathedral is a beautiful 300-year-old church and among the oldest tourist places in Pondicherry.
Sri Manakula Vinayagar Temple is a 15th centuary pilgrimage site in Pondicherry. The temple has a magnificent idol of Lord Ganesha and intricately carved interiors that are painted in vibrant hues.
French war memorial is built-in the memory of brave martyrs who lost their lives in World War I. The he memorial was constructed in 1938 at Goubert Avenue.
Chunnambar boat house is among the most visited tourist places in Puducherry, as it offers the perfect tropical vacation experience.
