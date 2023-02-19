IN PICS: 8 Best places to visit in Mizoram

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 19, 2023
Aizawl is one of the oldest towns of Mizoram that attracts a lot of tourists because of the picturesque views it offers
Vantawng Waterfalls is one of the major tourist attractions in Mizoram
Falkawn Village will give an insight into the entire state of Mizoram. This village will give you a clear picture of the Mizo tribe and their lifestyle
Murlen National Park is also compared to the Amazon forest. The thick semi-evergreen forest is located in Mizoram’s Champhal district. The forests are so thick that only 1% of rays can penetrate even on a sunny day
Lunglei is a town that offers lovely landscapes and scenic setting that makes it one of the top places to see in Mizoram
Phawngpui Peak is the highest point in Mizoram. The peak is located some 300 km south of Aizawl
Tamdil Lake is a crystal clear lake surrounded by the dense jungle that is perfect for unwinding on a holiday
Dampa Tiger Reserve is home to animals such as Tigers, Leopards, Indian Python, Sloth Bears, Barking Deer and a very large variety of birds. The wildlife sanctuary is located 125 km from Aizawl
