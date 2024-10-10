IN PICS: 10 Lesser Known Facts About India's Visionary Philanthropist Ratan Tata

By: Manasi Kamble | October 10, 2024

Passionate Pilot: Ratan Tata holds a commercial pilot's license and has flown aircrafts for years.

Pinterest

Instagram Sensation: At 85, Ratan Tata became one of India's oldest Instagram influencers, sharing stories and insights.

Pinterest

Visionary Veteran: He served in the Indian Army for a brief period.

Pinterest

Ratan Tata transformed Tata Group from a stagnant conglomerate to a global powerhouse, increasing revenue from $2.5 billion to $100 billion.

Pinterest

Ratan Tata holds honorary doctorates from several universities worldwide.

Pinterest

Philanthropic Pledge: Ratan Tata has pledged to donate 65% of his wealth to charity.

Pinterest

Dog lover: Ratan Tata has stricts rules for helping out stray dogs in any of his office perimeters.

Pinterest

People's Industrialist: Tata manufactured budget friendly cars, Nano and Indica, affordable for middle class families.

Pinterest

Thanks For Reading!

"If You Want To Walk Far, Walk Together": 7 Inspirational Quotes By Ratan Tata
Find out More