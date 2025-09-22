Huma Qureshi Stuns In Futuristic Black Gown At Busan Film Festival 2025

By: Amisha Shirgave | September 22, 2025
Huma Qureshi made a striking statement at the Busan Film Festival in a bold, futuristic black gown
All images from Instagram
The gown featured a structured bodice with a glossy crocodile-textured finish, adding drama and edge
Its asymmetrical neckline and floor-length flow balanced power with elegance.
The contrast between matte black fabric and shiny detailing elevated the modern design
She kept it minimal yet glamorous with long, diamond statement earrings
A sleek, pulled-back bun highlighted the sculptural details of her look
Bold lashes with a nude lip completed her fierce and sophisticated red-carpet vibe
