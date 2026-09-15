Huma Qureshi Oozes Sun-Kissed Glam In Black Lace Gown Ahead Of Emmy Awards 2026 In Los Angeles

By: Aanchal C | September 15, 2026
Huma Qureshi shared a series of sun-kissed pictures from Los Angeles ahead of attending the Emmy Awards 2026, giving fans a glimpse of her glamorous pre-event style
The actress donned a dramatic floor-length black lace gown, featuring intricate lace detailing, floral appliqué and subtle shimmer
The dress came with a fitted, sleek silhouette, corset-inspired construction and softly curved neckline that highlighted her body
Huma paired the gown with a structured black blazer, which came with sharp shoulders and wide lapels, adding a strong tailored element
She kept the accessories understated, opting for a compact black clutch, delicate diamond jewellery and strappy black heels
The beauty look complemented the Los Angeles setting with luminous, sun-kissed skin, defined eyes, softly sculpted features and a muted nude lip
Her long brunette hair was styled in loose, voluminous waves with a centre parting, adding elegance to the chic look
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