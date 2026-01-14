Hrithik Roshan At 52! Check Out Actor's Luxurious Birthday In Thailand With GF Saba; Ex-Wife Sussanne & Sons Also Join In

By: Aanchal C | January 14, 2026
Hrithik Roshan celebrated his 52nd birthday in a quiet, tropical setting instead of a big party
The actor chose Phuket, Thailand, for a special getaway with his closest family and friends
Joining him were girlfriend Saba Azad, ex-wife Sussanne Khan and her partner Arslan Goni, and his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan
Hrithik’s mother Pinkie Roshan, former brother-in-law Zayed Khan, and friends Kunal Kohli and Goldie Behl were also part of the group
The family stayed at Trisara, one of Phuket’s most luxurious and private resorts, known for its stunning views of the Andaman Sea
Hrithik shared photos from the trip on Instagram, giving a shoutout to the beautiful property
The group looked relaxed and happy, enjoying the ocean view, private yacht time and peaceful atmosphere away from the spotlight
