Hrithik Roshan At 52! Check Out Actor's Luxurious Birthday In Thailand With GF Saba; Ex-Wife Sussanne & Sons Also Join In

By: Aanchal C | January 14, 2026

Hrithik Roshan celebrated his 52nd birthday in a quiet, tropical setting instead of a big party

The actor chose Phuket, Thailand, for a special getaway with his closest family and friends

Joining him were girlfriend Saba Azad, ex-wife Sussanne Khan and her partner Arslan Goni, and his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan

Hrithik’s mother Pinkie Roshan, former brother-in-law Zayed Khan, and friends Kunal Kohli and Goldie Behl were also part of the group

The family stayed at Trisara, one of Phuket’s most luxurious and private resorts, known for its stunning views of the Andaman Sea

Hrithik shared photos from the trip on Instagram, giving a shoutout to the beautiful property

The group looked relaxed and happy, enjoying the ocean view, private yacht time and peaceful atmosphere away from the spotlight

Thanks For Reading!

Disha Patani Slays In Red Satin Slip Dress At Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's Mumbai Wedding Reception;...
Find out More