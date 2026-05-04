Hottest! Natasa Stankovic Wows In Bold Side-Slit Bow Dress At Devil Wears Prada 2 Mumbai Event

By: Aanchal C | May 04, 2026
Natasa Stankovic made a stunning appearance at the recent Devil Wears Prada 2 screening in Mumbai, serving a bold yet elegant fashion moment
The model-actor stepped out in a full-length black gown that exuded sophistication, elevated with intricate embellishments that added subtle sparkle
While the front looked classic and polished, the drama truly unfolded from the sides, giving the outfit a daring edge
The dress featured high slits on both sides, tied together with statement bow details running along the length, creating a eye-catching silhouette
Keeping styling minimal, she chose delicate diamond earrings, a sleek bracelet, statement rings and a structured black bag to complete the look
Her makeup leaned towards soft glam, with glowing skin, flushed cheeks, smoky eyes, and nude lips enhancing her overall appeal
Natasa finished the look with an effortless bun and a loose face-framing strand, adding a touch of understated charm to the bold ensemble
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