Hottest! Natasa Stankovic Wows In Bold Side-Slit Bow Dress At Devil Wears Prada 2 Mumbai Event

By: Aanchal C | May 04, 2026

Natasa Stankovic made a stunning appearance at the recent Devil Wears Prada 2 screening in Mumbai, serving a bold yet elegant fashion moment

The model-actor stepped out in a full-length black gown that exuded sophistication, elevated with intricate embellishments that added subtle sparkle

While the front looked classic and polished, the drama truly unfolded from the sides, giving the outfit a daring edge

The dress featured high slits on both sides, tied together with statement bow details running along the length, creating a eye-catching silhouette

Keeping styling minimal, she chose delicate diamond earrings, a sleek bracelet, statement rings and a structured black bag to complete the look

Her makeup leaned towards soft glam, with glowing skin, flushed cheeks, smoky eyes, and nude lips enhancing her overall appeal

Natasa finished the look with an effortless bun and a loose face-framing strand, adding a touch of understated charm to the bold ensemble

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