Home Décor: 6 DIY Ideas To Transform Your Tiny Bathroom Look Specious

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 26, 2023
Wave-patterned wallpaper: Choose fun and colourful wallpapers with white background to decorate your tiny bathroom. Check aqua-toned woodwork wallpapers coordinating with the white sink and toilet. Inky blue ceiling will complement the entire décor
Pick heritage style: Install panels to a downstairs space which will add style. Choose traditional colours like white and grey chevron splashback tiles for floors and balance those dark tones with herringbone patterns
Use interesting décor: A vintage mirror in the bathroom will add an artisanal touch. Use glossy navy blue tiles paired with grey animal print wallpaper. Add some plants fore exotic style. You can add two mirrors in the bathroom. This will increase the sense of space and reflect light in the bathroom
Make everything multifunctional: Use the downstairs area as utility area, or for laundry set-up. Use open shelves matching to the colour of the backdrop. Four shelves can be used for multi-purpose. You can also add some plants here
Use the colour pink: Light shades make the space look wider. Add pink colour and choose shiplap walls with grey marble mesh mosaic floor tile. Let everything play the quieter role with woodwork painted wallpaper for sink cabinet and walls
Antique furniture: You can either make it monochrome or bohemian-style cloakroom using combination of paints and vinly tile-effect floor stickers. Add an antique storage with pink or grey colour
Thanks For Reading!