'Historic Moment': Vedang Raina, AR Rahman Host First-Ever Concert At Attari Border

By: Aanchal C | June 10, 2026
The Attari Border witnessed a milestone event as the makers of the new film Main Vaapas Aaunga hosted the first-ever concert held at this iconic site
Music legend and Padma Bhushan awardee A.R. Rahman and actor Vedang Raina, performed live at the Attari Border for the very first time
Vedang, looking sharp in a crisp white shirt and beige pants, took the stage and sang “Maskara” from his upcoming film, captivating the audience
The event was filled with star power, with Vedang sharing the stage with legends like A.R. Rahman, singer Mohit Chauhan, and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali
Vedang captured the excitement on Instagram, calling it “a historic moment” and describing the experience as “a concert for the ages.”
Behind the scenes, Imtiaz Ali was seen beaming and recording the performances
This groundbreaking concert at the Attari Border not only made history but also brought together some of the biggest names in Indian music and cinema for an unforgettable cultural moment
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