Hina Khan Celebrates Ramadan 2026 With Special Iftar Phirni, Stuns In Beautiful Purple Look

By: Aanchal C | February 25, 2026
Hina Khan marked Ramadan 2026 with a heartfelt Instagram update, giving fans a peek into her intimate iftar celebrations at home
The actress turned chef for the evening, preparing a rich and creamy phirni herself, adding a personal touch to the festive spread
She presented the dessert in neatly arranged small bowls, each generously filled and topped with a delicate garnish of shredded coconut
Sharing her joy online, Hina wished everyone “Ramadan Mubarak” and happily revealed that her homemade sweet dish was loved by all
For the special evening, she chose a deep purple traditional ensemble adorned with fine golden embroidery, striking the perfect festive balance
She styled the look with eye-catching earrings and a coordinated dupatta, keeping her overall appearance graceful yet effortless
The actress rounded off her glam with a flawless makeup, blushed cheeks, subtle eyeshadow and nude lips, while her hair was styled in a middle-parted half-up and half-down
