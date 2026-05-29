Hina Khan Celebrates Bakri Eid 2026 With Husband Rocky Jaiswal & Family, Rocks White Kurta Look For Celebration

By: Rahul M | May 29, 2026

Actress Hina Khan celebrated Bakrid 2026 with husband Rocky Jaiswal and her family members

The television star took to social media to share a series of heartwarming photos and videos, capturing candid moments from her Eid celebration at home

The celebrations saw Hina sitting comfortably with her mother, husband, and extended family on the floor, sharing laughter in true Eid tradition

For the festival the actress opted for a stunning handcrafted white kamdani (mukaish) kurta, pairing it with vibrant bangles and earrings

One memorable shot featured Hina bringing tea from a beautiful blue and gold teapot, adding a graceful, homely touch to the occasion

She also showcased the elaborate Eid feast, including a vibrant spread of decorated salad platters and a beautifully arranged dining table

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Eid reminds us that family is not just where we belong, it’s every heart we choose to love. Eid Mubarak 🌙♥️🧿"

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