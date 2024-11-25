Here's Why Skies Turn Red, Orange & Pink At Sunset

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 25, 2024

Sunlight is made up of different colors. At sunset, the sun is lower in the sky, and its light has to travel through more of the Earth's atmosphere

All images from Canva

Shorter wavelengths like blue and violet scatter out, leaving behind the longer wavelengths like red, orange, and pink

Tiny particles like dust, pollen, and pollutants in the atmosphere enhance the scattering of light, making red and orange colors more vivid

Clouds act like giant mirrors, reflecting the red and pink light scattered in the atmosphere. When clouds are present at sunset, they catch and reflect these colors beautifully

As the sun sets, its light passes through a thicker layer of the atmosphere. This increases scattering and absorption of shorter wavelengths, enhancing warmer colors

Smoke and ash from forest fires or volcanic eruptions scatter light more intensely, leading to deep red or orange sunsets

Seasonal changes, like during autumn or winter, can also create atmospheric conditions for breathtaking red and pink skies

Thanks For Reading!

7 Romantic Places Near Mumbai To Experience Mesmerising Night Sky
Find out More