Here's Why Skies Turn Red, Orange & Pink At Sunset

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 25, 2024
Sunlight is made up of different colors. At sunset, the sun is lower in the sky, and its light has to travel through more of the Earth's atmosphere
Shorter wavelengths like blue and violet scatter out, leaving behind the longer wavelengths like red, orange, and pink
Tiny particles like dust, pollen, and pollutants in the atmosphere enhance the scattering of light, making red and orange colors more vivid
Clouds act like giant mirrors, reflecting the red and pink light scattered in the atmosphere. When clouds are present at sunset, they catch and reflect these colors beautifully
As the sun sets, its light passes through a thicker layer of the atmosphere. This increases scattering and absorption of shorter wavelengths, enhancing warmer colors
Smoke and ash from forest fires or volcanic eruptions scatter light more intensely, leading to deep red or orange sunsets
Seasonal changes, like during autumn or winter, can also create atmospheric conditions for breathtaking red and pink skies
