Hema Malini 75th Birthday Special: 7 Stunning Sarees By Dream Girl To Add Charm To Any Occasion

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 16, 2023
Hema Malini is celebrating her 75th birthday today. The legendary Bollywood actress and currently, BJP MP from Mathura always look gorgeous and is known to carry herself with utmost poise and elegance. Take a look at the stunning sarees by Dream Girl for all age groups to add charm to any occasion. Go for a pink banarasi or kanjeevaram saree like Hema Malini with matching accessories
A light blue saree with white lace work looks pretty and graceful
When in doubt, go for black. Wear a black net saree with interesting mirror and sequin work
A pooja at home calls for a pink saree with narrow border
Cotton sarees always look pretty and you can wear it when you want to wear a light weight & easy-to-carry saree for small occasions
You can go for this saree on haldi functions during marriages.Yellow kanjeevaram or banarasi saree with broad red border will look beautiful
A dark peach saree with ruffle details on the border will look stylish and elegant on all occasions
Thanks For Reading!