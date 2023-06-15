Healthy Cheers: 5 Cholesterol-Friendly Cocktails For Dads This Father's Day

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 15, 2023
Father's Day is around the corner, families are either planning a trip or a lavish bash. But the retired fathers prefer staying indoors to celebrate such occasions, due to several health issues. Here are 5 Cholesterol-friendly cocktails for dads that you can make at home this Father's Day
But, remember moderation is the key when consuming alcoholic beverages, especially if you have cholesterol concerns
Vodka Soda with Lime: This classic cocktail is simple, refreshing, and low in calories. Mix 30 ml of vodka with soda water and add a squeeze of fresh lime juice. Skip the sugary mixers and garnish with a lime wedge
Fresh Fruit Margarita: Make your own fresh fruit mix in the blender. Combine 30 ml of tequila, juice of one lime, a handful of fresh berries or diced pineapple, and blend until smooth and serve over ice
Mojito Mocktail: This non-alcoholic version of the popular mojito can be just as enjoyable. Muddle fresh mint leaves, lime wedges, add a teaspoon of honey in a glass and garnish with a sprig of mint
Bloody Mary with a Healthy Twist: Create a heart-healthy version of the classic Bloody Mary by using low-sodium tomato juice and reducing or omitting the Worcestershire sauce. Add a dash of hot sauce, a squeeze of fresh lemon juice, and a sprinkle of celery salt. Garnish with a celery stalk, cucumber slice, or a cherry tomato
Gin and Tonic with a Twist: Choose a gin that is distilled with botanicals and has a lower alcohol content. Combine 30 ml of gin with sugar-free tonic water and garnish with a slice of cucumber or a twist of lemon. The botanical flavors can add depth to this simple cocktail.
