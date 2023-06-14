Healing Through Ayurveda: 6 Essential Oils You Must Use For A Regular Detox

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 14, 2023
Ayurvedic essential oils are used for aromatherapy, a technique that uses scent to promote health, whether it be through stress reduction or mental clarity. Dr Deepak Jain of The Fragrance People suggests some essential oils that one must use every now and then
Lemon-Essential Oil: Lemon is a fantastic all-natural cleaner because it naturally has antibacterial, antiviral, and antihistamine characteristics. Making your own cleaning solutions is a terrific use of lemon essential oil because it helps destroy bacteria and has a wonderful lemon aroma
It can be used to wounds or bug bites. Even your shampoo can be infused with a few drops to wake you up in the morning and promote hair growth
Eucalyptus Oil: Start using eucalyptus oil to avoid being sick all winter long! Since eucalyptus is well known for having antiviral and antibacterial properties, it can ward against viruses. Combine 1 drop of eucalyptus oil with 3 drops of lemon oil to create an all-natural decongestant and cough syrup
Peppermint oil: Your focus and concentration can improve just by taking a whiff of the oil. Since we all need a little mental boost during the day, it is a great oil to consume while working. It can be used for headaches, neck pain, and even upset stomachs
Cedarwood oil: With its earthy scent, cedarwood oil is a favoured ingredient in deodorant, shampoo, and insect repellant. It also has antioxidant and antibacterial properties. But you can also use cedarwood oil to reduce anxiety and improve sleep
Lemongrass Oil: This oil is known for lowering tension, anxiety, and melancholy. It is a helpful natural therapy for wound healing because of its capacity to combat bacteria. It is a useful natural therapy for wound healing. It has been shown to halt the development of the fungus that causes athlete's foot, ringworm, and jock itch
Lavender Oil: Diffusing lavender oil can enhance peace, ease tension, and improve sleeping patterns. Additionally, lavender has been shown to boost skin health, aid digestion, and encourage hair development. It's lovely to always have the wonderful scent of lavender in your house
