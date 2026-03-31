Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2026! Powerful Quotes To Share By Lord Mahavir Today

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 31, 2026
Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most important festivals of Jainism
It is also known as Mahaveer Janma Kalyanak, marking the birth of Lord Mahavir, the 24th and last Tirthankara
The auspicious festival celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, also known as Vardhamana
This year, Mahavir Jayanti is being celebrated on Tuesday, March 31
Lord Mahavir was born on the Trayodashi Tithi during the Paksha of the Chaitra month, which is the 13th day of the rising moon in March and April as per the Gregorian calendar
He was born as Vardhamana in present-day Bihar and renounced royal life at a very young age in search of truth and enlightenment
After years of deep meditation and austerity, he attained Kevala Jnana (omniscience)
Mahavira preached core principles like non-violence (Ahimsa), truth, non-stealing, and detachment
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