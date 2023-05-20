Hair care: 4 easy-to-make Ayurvedic oils at home for long and strong hair

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 20, 2023
Finding it difficult to pick the right Ayurvedic hair oil for hair-related problems? Here’s a collection of homemade Ayurvedic hair oil recipes using natural ingredients, including tips on how to mix and apply the oil for the best results
Ayurvedic hair oils are made with natural ingredients like Brahmi, Bhringraj, Amla, Coconut oil, and sesame oil, among others, that are equipped with vitamins and minerals. These oild are healthy for scalp, hair follicles and strong hair. Though, there are a range of Ayurvedic hair oils available in the market, you can also make your own at home.
Amla Hair Oil Recipe: Take 1 cup of coconut oil and 1/2 cup of dried amla powder. Heat the coconut oil in a pan and add the amla powder. Cook the mixture on low heat for 15-20 minutes and then let it cool down
Brahmi Hair Oil Recipe: Take 1 cup of coconut oil and 1/2 cup of dried brahmi leaves. Heat the coconut oil in a pan and add the brahmi leaves. Cook the mixture on low heat for 15-20 minutes and then let it cool down
Hibiscus Hair Oil Recipe: Take 1 cup of coconut oil and 1/2 cup of hibiscus flowers. Heat the coconut oil in a pan and add the hibiscus flowers. Cook the mixture on low heat for 15-20 minutes and then let it cool down
Curry Leaves Hair Oil Recipe: Take 1 cup of coconut oil and a handful of fresh curry leaves. Heat the coconut oil in a pan and add the curry leaves. Cook the mixture on low heat for 15-20 minutes and then let it cool down
After cooling down the preferred Ayurvedic hair oil, strain the oil and store it in an airtight container. Apply the oil to your scalp and hair and massage it gently. Leave it on for at least an hour before washing it off. Oil recipes by Rajiv Sharma, co-founder of Shoonyaakar
