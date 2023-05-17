5 expert ways to take care of your hair like a model

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 17, 2023
When it comes to maintaining gorgeous voluminous hair, models definitely know a thing or two. Considering Fashion Week is synonymous with multiple hairstyling sessions, their great hair is the result of some serious amazing hair care routine. During a recently concluded fashion show Dyson x Arpita Mehta, models shared some hair care tips they swear by
Investing in a high-quality hairbrush: Anita Kumar, one of the top models in India, shared, “Some hairbrushes are really damaging to the hair as they’re far too hard and can pull and break the hair, leaving split ends. Investing in a good hairbrush can help care for your tresses each day
Using Coconut Oil: The age-old coconut oil is super nourishing and ultra-hydrating for tresses that need life after excessive styling. One of the most simple but effective tricks is to use coconut oil on the scalp and ends and tie your hair into a shower cap. Leave it on for thirty minutes and wash it off with a clarifying shampoo to transform your hair and add shine
Self-styling with the right tools with less heat damage: As models go through extensive heat styling during fashion shows, they try to avoid using heat while self-styling. But, when not on the ramp, they prefer using simple tools which help in styling the hair with no extra heat damage. And, it saves a lot of time as they get salon-like hair at home
Letting your hair dry naturally: Letting your hair dry naturally helps in reviving your hair. Avoid using hair sprays. It is recommended to use avocado or olive oil as a hydrating mask which helps give hair a day off
Saving your hair from mechanical damage: To avoid such damage, many models suggested using an old T-shirt or a micro-fibre towel to wrap your hair after a wash. Wet strands are much more fragile and prone to breakage and the harsh fibres of a towel can be too aggressive
They also suggested using a satin pillow cover to help improve the health and appearance of your hair. Satin pillowcases are smooth and slippery, which means they create less friction with your hair than traditional cotton pillowcases. This can help prevent hair breakage, tangles, and frizz
