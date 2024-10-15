Global Handwashing Day: 7 Ways Hand Hygiene Can Prevent Diseases

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 15, 2024
Washing hands with soap and water removes germs like bacteria and viruses. These pathogens can enter the body through the mouth, nose, or eyes, causing illnesses like the common cold, flu, or even more serious infections
Regular handwashing after bathroom use and before meals can lower the risk of contracting these gastrointestinal infections
Keeping hands clean prevents the transfer of these germs from contaminated surfaces to the respiratory system, reducing the risk of respiratory infections
Proper hand hygiene before preparing or eating food can help stop the spread of bacteria like Salmonella and Campylobacter, which cause food poisoning
By cleaning hands after touching contaminated surfaces or wounds, the spread of bacteria to other areas of the skin is minimised
Good hand hygiene is especially important in places like hospitals or around the elderly and young children
By lowering the spread of infections through hand hygiene, the need for antibiotics can be reduced. This helps slow down the development of antimicrobial resistance, as fewer infections mean fewer need for antibiotics
