Global Handwashing Day: 7 Ways Hand Hygiene Can Prevent Diseases

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 15, 2024

Washing hands with soap and water removes germs like bacteria and viruses. These pathogens can enter the body through the mouth, nose, or eyes, causing illnesses like the common cold, flu, or even more serious infections

Regular handwashing after bathroom use and before meals can lower the risk of contracting these gastrointestinal infections

Keeping hands clean prevents the transfer of these germs from contaminated surfaces to the respiratory system, reducing the risk of respiratory infections

Proper hand hygiene before preparing or eating food can help stop the spread of bacteria like Salmonella and Campylobacter, which cause food poisoning

By cleaning hands after touching contaminated surfaces or wounds, the spread of bacteria to other areas of the skin is minimised

Good hand hygiene is especially important in places like hospitals or around the elderly and young children

By lowering the spread of infections through hand hygiene, the need for antibiotics can be reduced. This helps slow down the development of antimicrobial resistance, as fewer infections mean fewer need for antibiotics

Thanks For Reading!

APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary: 5 Inspiring Books Written By The 'Missile Man'
Find out More