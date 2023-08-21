Getting Married Soon? 9 Ultimate Bridal Entry Songs Perfect For Your Wedding Day

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 21, 2023
Lagan Lagi Re by Amit Trivedi is a beautiful song perfect for your Bridal entry
Who can forget Anushka Sharma walking down the aisle on Din Shagna Da by Jasleen Royal? The underrated song became the popular for most brides after that
Kanda Kacheya Ne by Jyotika Tangri is a song that will definetely make you emotional on your wedding day
Kudmayi from Rocky aur Rani kii Prem Kahani sung by Shahid Mallya is the latest entry in this list of melodious songs perfect for your Bridal entry
Sooraj Ki Baahon Mei from Zindagi Na Milegi Dubara is the song fro the brides who love to have some fun. Make a bombastic dancing entry
Chaap Tilak by Abida Parveen & Rahat Fateh Ali Khan perfectly describes the emotion of the bride and the families
Aaj Sajeya by Goldie Sohel is another track that will just melt your heart. The beautiful songs is perfect for your entry on your big day
Ek Dil Ek Jaan by Shivam Pathak is a beautuful song that is perfect for your Bridal entry. Own the walk on your big day
Mangalayam from the movie Saathiya is another classic song that has been a favourite of brides since years. That will definetely give you goosebumps while walking the aisle
