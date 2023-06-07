7 Ways To Style Pastel Pink Wedding Wear Like These Bollywood Divas

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 07, 2023
Take a cue from Kiara Advani on how to style a blush pink lehenga with minimal makeup and a statement green and diamond neckpiece
Anushka Sharma is one of the first Bollywood actress to ditch Red and wear a blush pink lehenga on her wedding day. Make sure to wear a long necklace to give the heavy look
Pyaar ka Punchnama actress Sonnalli Seygall wore a baby pink saree for her wedding pairing it with a heaving necklace and a minimal makeup
Katrina Kaif nailed the pale pink saree look look by keep her hair open and pairing it with a heavy kundan choker
Mira Rajput's pink lehenga is all about being minimal. Take a cue from the fashionista to pair it with bold multi colour necklace and a pasa
Athiya Shetty blush pink lehenga with a full sleeves blouse is perfect for brides who love to wear full sleeves. Pair it with a statement necklace
Neha Dhupia is another bollywood Diva who wore pink on her wedding day. Dramtic eyes, pink bindi and a kundan choker is all you need to finish the look
