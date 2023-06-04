Get a glowing skin with these natural herbs

June 04, 2023

If you are ageing and tired of trying those expensive products to keep your skin young, head to your kitchen or garden where you have the proven solution, better known as Dadi-ke-nuskhe. Here are 8 herbs that are proven for glowing skin and various skin issues

Turmeric or haldi: It is anti-inflammatory and works wonders on the face. Create a paste with gram flour (Besan) turmeric, honey and milk and apply on face thrice a week. Keep it for 10-15 minutes and wipe it off

Neem: It has antibacterial and antifungal properties, which guard the skin. The plant is beneficial to treat acne and other skin infections. Grind neem leaves and mix with water. Apply on face and wipe off after 10-15 minutes

Sandalwood: Mix olive oil, and honey in sandalwood powder and apply the paste on face. Wash it after 10-15 minutes and the results will surprise you

Shatavari: Or Asparagus as it is popularly known, this herb is traditionally used for skin treatments. Consume Shatavari in any form available — powder, capsules, or liquid extract —orally or with water or milk

Aloe Vera: It provides instant hydration to the skin leaving it soft and glowing. You can use it directly or mix it with sandalwood powder, turmeric and apply on your face. aloe vera gel canhelp reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles

Rosewater: It helps maintain pH balance and provides hydration. You can use it as natural make-up remover

