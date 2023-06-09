Gemstone Extravaganza! Ruby and Rare Pink Diamond Break Records, Each Sold for $35 Million At An Auction

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 09, 2023
A ruby and pink gemstone have set a new record, as both of them were sold for $34.8 million at Sotheby’s auction in New York on June 8,2023
All pic courtesy: Sotheby’s
The Eternal Pink, a 10.57-carat pink diamond that achieved a world record for being a 'fancy purplish-pink diamond' was sold to a confidential buyer for $34.8 million
Mined at the Damtshaa mine in Botswana by De Beers, the diamond’s sale has now succeeded that of a 10.64-carat purplish-pink diamond which achieved $19.9 million in 2019
The 55.22-carat Estrela de Fury from Mozambique, the largest ruby to have been sold at a public auction at a price of US$34.8 million
Both precious stones were exhibited in various cities, including Dubai, Singapore and Geneva, before they were sold in New York
Only 3 percent of all diamonds submitted to the Gemological Institute of America are coloured, with pink being one of the rarest naturally occurring stone colours
Some of the sale proceeds will fund a new Fura training academy in various fields for local residents in Mozambique, according to Sotheby’s
