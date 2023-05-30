Gayatri Jayanti: 5 Gayatri Ashrams across India every retreat lover should visit

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 30, 2023

Gayatri Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of the Goddess of all Vedas, Mata Gayatri and is observed on the Ekadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha during the month of Jyeshtha. It will be celebrated on May 31 this year

Gayatri Pariwar is a living model of a futuristic society, being guided by principles of human unity and equality. It's a modern adoption of the age old wisdom of Vedic Rishis, who practiced and propagated the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. It was founded by saint, reformer, writer, philosopher, spiritual guide and visionary Yug Rishi Pandit Shriram Sharma Acharya

Shantikunj is a world-renowned ashram and headquarter of All World Gayatri Pariwar (AWGP), located in Haridwar

Gayatri Ashram in Rishikesh

Gayatri Ashram in Ahmedabad

Gayatri Ashram in Bangalore

Gayatri Ashram in Jammu and Kashmir

Thanks For Reading!

Ganga Saptami 2023: Date, timings, significance and rituals
Find out More