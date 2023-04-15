Gauri Khan's 12 carat Morganite and 5 other jewellery pieces that defines elegance and class

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 15, 2023
Gauri Khan has an interesting collection of statement jewellery. She always prefer minimal yet statement-making look. She is wearing an emerald statement neckpiece here
You too can keep it simple yet look elegant by taking inspiration from Gauri Khan's jewellery collection. The statement neckpiece is inspired by rainforest and has beautifully cut and crafted stones like emeralds and when worn, it elevates the entire look
The statement pieces with pure form, graphic lines and an exceptional combination of stones, create an imperial look when you wear them with any western or ethnic outfit
The blue tanzanite and diamond necklace from the Zoya gives a classy sophisticated look
Gauri Khan is wearing an exquisite peridot and tourmaline Kapok tree neckpiece
Gauri wore a diamond-emerald necklace crowned with a 12 carat Morganite during NMACC event
Take a close look at the beautiful diamond-emerald necklace crowned with a 12 carat Morganite. Also, the ring and a bracelet
