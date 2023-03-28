10 statement jewellery pieces from Mira Rajput Kapoor's collection

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 28, 2023
Mira Rajput Kapoor is an epitome of elegance, style and grace. She leaves no stone unturned when it comes to styling her clothes, jewellery and other accessories. When you want to look royal, you can try these beautiful choker encrusted with diamonds, pearls and coloured stones and mangtika with your silk saree for wedding festivities
You can wear a statement necklace with rubies and matching stud earrings with a lehenga outfit
A diamond neckpiece like this can go with any broad neck gown, shoulder less gown and even with sarees and lehengas
A simple yet classy chain pendant and earrings can be paired with any outfit
Not a fan of too much jewellery and want to stick to only earrings during any occasion; you can keep a pair of stylement earrings like the diva in your collection which can be paired with most ethnic outfits
A good neckpiece can make a simple chiffon saree look regal
When you are wearing a deep neck blouse with a lehenga, you can wear layered kundan jewellery like Mira Rajput Kapoor
A statement headpiece could change your entire look, try one like the fashionista to slay in an ethnic wear
Confused what to wear with your shoulder less gown? Just try diamond earrings like Mira and for the neck, keep it simple with minimal to no jewellery
If you like to wear jewellery with your name initials, these funky pieces could be your inspiration from ring to delicate chain pendant
