Ganpati Bappa Morya! 7 Lesser Known Facts About Lord Ganesha That Will Simply Blow Your Mind

Ganesha's link to Goddess duo Lakshmi & Saraswati: Lakshmi is the Goddess associated with prosperity and Saraswati is the Goddess of wisdom. Both the Goddesses are known as the quarreling sisters, where they never stay together for long. Hence it is believed that one needs to pray to Ganesha to enjoy the benefits of both Goddesses together, seeking a harmonious balance between wealth and wisdom