Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 8 Types Of Modak You Can Offer To Lord Ganesha

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 12, 2023
Ganesh Chaturthi is incomplete without offering 'Modak' - Lord Ganesha's favourite sweet to him during the Puja. But, not just Ganesha, Modaks are a fan favourite amongst all. Here are 8 different types of Modaks that you simply cannot miss trying out this festive season
Mawa Modak is the most common modak that is easily available at your local sweet shop. You can also make this at home for the special occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi
Ukadiche Modak is the classic steamed Modak that is made with rice flour and coconut filling. This modak is an essential part of the Ganesh Puja that you simply cannot miss
Til Modak is made from Til or Seseme seeds. You can add your desired filling to the Modak and serve it to Lord Ganesha
Coconut Rose Modak is a fusion Modak made with coconut. You can add food colour or Rose petals will mixing the modaks for the required Pink colour
Jaggery Modak is made witn Sugarcane Jaggery. It is not just a tasty sweet, but also something you can give to some patients and people diet in small amounts
Fried Modak is another classic way of making a Modak. It is made with wheat and has a filling inside. You can stoe it for a while, even after the festivities are over
Dry Fruits Modak is made with dry fruits like Cashews, Almonds and other dry fruits. The best part about this type od modak is its longivity. You can make and eat it by storing it for a while at your home
Last but not the least! Chocolate Modak, is a fusion that is loved by all. You can make it will milk chocolate , as well as dark chocolate to enjoy the sweet during festivities
Thanks For Reading!