Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: From Ukadiche To Chocolate, 5 Delicious Modak Varieties To Make This Ganeshotsav

By: Aanchal C | September 15, 2026
Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are incomplete without a generous serving of modaks. Considered one of Lord Ganesha’s favourite sweets, modaks are prepared in several flavours and styles during the festive season
From the traditional steamed variety to indulgent chocolate versions, here are five modaks worth trying this Ganeshotsav:
Ukadiche Modak: A classic Maharashtrian favourite, Ukadiche Modak is prepared by shaping a soft rice flour covering around a sweet filling of coconut, jaggery and cardamom. The modaks are then steamed, giving them a soft texture and delicate flavour
Kesar Modak: For those who enjoy rich and aromatic sweets, Kesar Modak is a festive pick. Saffron lends the modak its distinctive colour, fragrance and mildly luxurious flavour, making it a popular choice for celebrations
Coconut Modak: Coconut takes centre stage in this simple and flavourful variety. The naturally aromatic ingredient adds a gentle sweetness and soft texture, making Coconut Modak an easy festive favourite
Chocolate Modak: A contemporary take on the traditional sweet, Chocolate Modak is perfect for those who prefer cocoa-based desserts. It can be prepared using chocolate, ganache or a chocolate-infused mixture and shaped into the familiar modak form
Rawa Modak: Made using semolina, Rawa Modak offers a slightly grainier texture compared to its steamed counterpart. Cardamom and saffron can be added to the mixture for extra fragrance and a festive touch
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