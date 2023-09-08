G20 Summit 2023: 6 Participating Countries That Will Exhibit THESE National Heritages At The Cultural Corridor

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 08, 2023
The Culture Corridor will include the G20 Digital Museum at the G20 Summit's main room which is the second level of Bharat Mandapam. It will include at least one significant artefact or a digital representation from each country. It will be a unique 'phygital' museum which will compile digital and physical exhibits from all 29 participating countries
Magna Carta is a royal charter of rights agreed to by King John of England at Windsor, United Kingdom on June 15, 1215
Panini Ashtadhyayi is a linguistic text (grammar) that explains a form of an early Indo-Aryan language, Sanskrit written by Sanskrit scholar Paṇini in around 500 BCE, is seen as a representation of India at the G20 summit
Mona Lisa painting: Mona Lisa is the iconic painting by Leonardo da Vinci. It will be put on display from France’s side.
Coatlicue statue will be represented by Mexico. It is among the most prominent surviving Aztec sculptures measuring 2.52 m (8.3 ft) in height
Kosode, a short-sleeved garment, and a predecessor of the Kimono will be represented by Japan
Abrahamic Family House is an interfaith complex in Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Island in the United Arab Emirates. It is dedicated to the three Abrahamic faiths- Judaism, Christianity, and Islam. It houses a mosque, a church and a synagogue. It is a symbol of peace and understanding between religions
