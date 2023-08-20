5 Must-Visit Historic Gems Of India Showcasing Its Architectural Brilliance & Legacy

Mahabalipuram Monument located in the Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu is an UNESCO’s World Heritage Site which is an architectural brilliance. The temples here built by the Pallavas with carved-out rocks consist of Shore Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva; Arjuna's Penance which is a massive sculpture carved on two massive boulders, Pancha Rathas, Varaha Cave Temple and Krishna's Butter Ball which is a large, naturally balanced boulder that appears to defy gravity as it precariously sits on a slope.

Pic credit: Tamil Nadu Tourism