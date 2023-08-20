5 Must-Visit Historic Gems Of India Showcasing Its Architectural Brilliance & Legacy

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 20, 2023
Mahabalipuram Monument located in the Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu is an UNESCO’s World Heritage Site which is an architectural brilliance. The temples here built by the Pallavas with carved-out rocks consist of Shore Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva; Arjuna's Penance which is a massive sculpture carved on two massive boulders, Pancha Rathas, Varaha Cave Temple and Krishna's Butter Ball which is a large, naturally balanced boulder that appears to defy gravity as it precariously sits on a slope.
Sanchi Stupa located in Madhya Pradesh is a famous Buddhist monument which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is situated on a hilltop, providing a panoramic view of the surrounding landscape. It was initially commissioned by Emperor Ashoka as part of his efforts to promote Buddhism. Its intricate carvings and serene surroundings make it a remarkable place to explore the cultural and artistic heritage of ancient India and the teachings of Buddhism.
Ajanta Caves located in Aurangabad offer a unique glimpse into ancient Indian art, culture, spirituality, exquisite sculptures and architecture. The caves were used as Buddhist monastic complexes, meditation retreats, and centres for religious activities. These caves are a UNESCO World Heritage Site and attract tourists, scholars, and art enthusiasts from around the world. They are considered one of the greatest achievements of Indian rock-cut architecture and a testament to the rich heritage of Buddhism in India.
Chola Temples are a group of Hindu temples built during the Chola dynasty's rule in Southern India. Chola Temples are known for their exquisite architecture, intricate sculptures, and dedication to preserving and promoting Hindu religious practices. These temples are spread across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, but the majority of them are found in Tamil Nadu.
Many Chola Temples housed exquisite bronze icons of various deities which are considered masterpieces of Indian art and continue to be highly revered. Brihadeeswarar Temple in Thanjavur, Airavatesvara Temple in Darasuram, and Rajarajeswaram Temple in Gangaikonda Cholapuram are all UNESCO World Heritage Sites.
Ellora Caves are a UNESCO World Heritage Site which is a complex of ancient rock-cut temples, monasteries, and caves located near Aurangabad in Maharashtra. These caves are a blend of Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain religious and cultural influences. They provide valuable insights into the advanced architectural skills of the artisans who carved these structures out of solid rock.
The most famous cave at Ellora is Cave 16, known as the Kailasa Temple is an impressive monolithic rock-cut structure dedicated to Lord Shiva. The temple's construction involved carving out an entire rock hillside, both externally and internally, to create a massive structure resembling Mount Kailash, the abode of Lord Shiva.
