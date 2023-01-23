Frosty Wonder: Tourists enjoy frozen waterfall in Kashmir valley

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 23, 2023

Drang waterfall in Tangmarg, Baramulla District is frozen due to a fall in temperature

All pics credit: Sajad Hameed

It is an extremely popular tourist attraction

Tourists from many parts of India visit this place during the winter season to see the long ice wall that forms due to freezing

The entire water of the fall freezes with some splashes of water falling over it

The surrounding has thick snow with long icicles

The drive to Drang goes through a deep pine forest and old mud houses, offering beautiful views of the Ferozpora Nalla and adjacent villages

The place is around 47 kilometres away from the capital city of Srinagar

