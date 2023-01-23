Frosty Wonder: Tourists enjoy frozen waterfall in Kashmir valley

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 23, 2023
Drang waterfall in Tangmarg, Baramulla District is frozen due to a fall in temperature
All pics credit: Sajad Hameed
It is an extremely popular tourist attraction
Tourists from many parts of India visit this place during the winter season to see the long ice wall that forms due to freezing
The entire water of the fall freezes with some splashes of water falling over it
The surrounding has thick snow with long icicles
The drive to Drang goes through a deep pine forest and old mud houses, offering beautiful views of the Ferozpora Nalla and adjacent villages
The place is around 47 kilometres away from the capital city of Srinagar
