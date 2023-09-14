From Van Gogh's Painting To Leonard Da Vinci's Monalisa; 8 Famous Paintings That Were Stolen

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 14, 2023
“The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring” by Vincent Van Gogh that was stolen from Netherland in 2020 is finally been recovered. Here are few other famous artworks that were stolen from museums and art exhibitions
“Two Laughing Boys with a Mug of Beer” by Frans Hals was stolen for the third time in the same time from Netherlands musuem in 2020. Its been hoped that the painting will be recovered soon
"Mona Lisa" by Leonard Da Vinci was stolen from the Louvre in Paris. The masterpiece was later recovered recovered in Florence, Italy in 1913
"Le Pigeon Aux Petits Pois" by Pablo Picasso was stolen from the Musée d’Art Moderne de la Ville de Paris, in France in May 2010. In fact, Picasso is the artist with the most stolen artworks in the world, with more than 1,000 of his artworks reported missing
“Christ in the Storm on the Sea of Galilee” by Rembrandt was stolen in 1990 from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston. Until today, the masterpiece has not been recovered
"Madonna with the Yarnwinder" by Leonard Da Vinci was stolen from the Duke of Buccleuch’s home in Scotland in 2003 and was finally recovered in 2007
"Sunset at Montmajour" by Vincent Van Gogh was stolen in 1901 and found in a Norwegian attic after around 70 years
"The Scream" by Norwegian artist Edvard Munch is another popular painting that was stolen from the Munch Museum in Oslo, Norway in 2004
“Portrait of a Young Man” by Raphael was stolen during World War II. The Renaissance masterpiece that belonged to the Polish Royal Collection was on display in the Czartoryski Museum in Kraków, Poland. This painting hasn't been recovered till date
