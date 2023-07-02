10 Most Expensive Paintings In The World

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 02, 2023
Mona Lisa: Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece was made in 1500s and still remains the most famous and expensive painting in the world. The painting has been permanently displayed in Louvre since 1797. Rs 5,159 crore
The Last Supper: Another masterpiece of Leonardo da Vinci, the painting depicts of the last supper of Jesus with his twelve disciples. This is one of the world's most recognisable paintings completed in 1490s. Rs 3,60 crore
The Starry Night: Vincent van Gogh's painting The Starry Night also inspired the song Starry Starry Nights. The masterpiece was made in 1889 and can be found in the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. Rs 8 crore
The Storm on the Sea of Galilee: Made by Rembrandt van Rinj in 1633, the painting was stolen in 1990 and still remains missing. It depicts Jesus calming the storm on the Sea of Galilee. Rs 1.73 crore
Girl with a Pearl Earring: Johannes Vermeer's iconic artwork was created in 1665 and resides in Maurishuis, an art museum in the Netherlands. The painting has been voted as the most beautiful Dutch painting. Rs 8 crore
The Potato Eaters: This 1885 painting of Vincent van Gogh depicts peasants in a way he regarded as honest. The painting is at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam. Rs 7 crore
Bal du moulin de la Galette: In 1876, Pierre-Auguste Renoir painted this masterpiece which shows a normal Sunday afternoon in the neighbourhood of Montmartre, Paris. Rs 16 lakh
Arnolfini Portrait: Depicting the Italian merchant Giovanni di Nicolao Arnolfini and his wife, it was painted in 1437 by Jan van Eyck. Currently, the painting is at the National Gallery in London. Rs 53, 000
The Scream: This one is highly famous painting of 18th century by Edvard Munch. The painting has been stolen on two occasions in 1994 and 2004. It was recovered in 2006 and is on display in Norway. Rs 9.85 crore
Las Meninas: Painted by Diego Velazquez in 1656, this painting of the Spanish Golden Age is thought of as one of the most important paintings in history. Rs 40 lakh
