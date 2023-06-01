From Skiplagging to Queenagers, 7 Travel Trends you should know before your next trip

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 01, 2023
Skiplagging: is the practice of booking a less expensive flight option with a layover city without intending to travel the complete trip. It is also referred as 'hidden-city' or 'throwaway' ticketing. The stopover is actually a traveller’s intended destination
Queenagers: are women between 45 and 65 living their finest lives. They are also becoming a prominent target in the tourism industry due to their independence and wealth
Hutlife: If you don't want to be a part of the hustle and bustle of the city, a low-cost, no-touch getaway, cosy, self-contained cabins are the way to go. They immerse you in nature while providing an off-the-grid vacation experience without the hassle
Micromobility: More and more vacation firms are providing electric bike getaways, enabling outdoor discovery
Gamping: More people are preferring to stay in camps during their vacations rather than spend a fortune on hotels. You can find lower prices, greater solitude, and more up-close interactions with nature by paying to stay in someone's garden or field
Eduvacation: are holidays focused entirely on learning new things especially for inquisitive travellers. Hotels follow the trend by providing educational programmes for visitors, including culture, eco-friendly living, and mindfulness
Hometel: refers to a stay that combines the convenience and comfort of home with the main features of a hotel
