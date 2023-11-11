From Sara Ali Khan To Kriti Sanon: 7 Celebrities That Gave Barbiecore Trend A Desi Twist

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 11, 2023

Alia Bhatt's Rani look in the hot pink is what all festive looks should look like. Take a cue from Alia on how to rock the Barbiecore trend in desi style with ease

Instagram

Sara Ali Khan's latest look from Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash proves that Barbiecore trend is here to stay

Instagram

For the ones who like to wear less bling, take a cue fromKriti Sanan on how to style a Bandhgala style kurta with a skirt

Instagram

Jawan actress Sanya Malhotra's stunning saree look is a Barbiecore look that everyone can try once

Instagram

A simple Salwar Kameez look is just stunning for both day and night festivities. The hot pink 'Barbiecore' colour just makes the look more festive

Instagram

Kiara Advani's slit skirt and top look is a perfect choice for the diwali parties. The look perfectly fits in the Barbiecore trend

Instagram

Last but not the least, you can take inspiration from Shilpa Shetty Kundra's saree look that she paired up with gloves

Instagram

Thanks For Reading!

7 Sari Looks From Mira Kapoor's Latest Outings That Are Fashion Ace Choices This Festive Season
Find out More