7 Sari Looks From Mira Kapoor's Latest Outings That Are Fashion Ace Choices This Festive Season

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 10, 2023
Shahid Kapoor's wife recently stepped out in black sari making bold fashion. statement The star-wife has always given some major fashion goals every time she has posted a picture on social media, and this time is around the festival
Her black sari is embellished with sequin and zari detailing with geometric pattern is an absolute stunner
Halter neck is just in fashion. Her halter neck blows with sequins embellishment is matching perfect with the sari. She styled her sari with silver stud and a ring – elegant at her best
Her ethnic look from Karwa Chauth party at Sunita Kapoor's house too turned some heads
She chose red sari with mirror work on the border and sleeveless blows, which went perfect with the occasion.
Can't miss the minimal jewellery she chose to pair with her outfit – the long Rajasthani hangings and a bracelet. A potli bag added an extra elegant to her overall look
Her look in light-pink sari with heavy embellishment on the border is stylist approved look for any party. We loved how she kept the look with minimal jewellery - jhumkas sans neck piece and completed her look with a clutch
A chiffon sari can never go wrong. Her look from a winter wedding in Delhi is elegance overloaded. She paired her mother's chiffon sari with a kundan neck piece and a briefcase clutch
