From Princess Gayatri Devi to President John F Kennedy, 6 Historical Figures Who Were Incredibly Good looking

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 19, 2023

Princes Diana: The Princess of Wales was hailed as the most beautiful royal woman of all time. She has been crowned the most attractive female royal of all time by science as well

Thomas Edison: The America inventor of light bulb is usually depicted at an older age, but he definitely looked handsome when he was a young man

Gayatri Devi: The Indian princess was so gorgeous that she was named one of the most beautiful women in the world. She was not just a pretty face but also quite avant-garde for the time, championing girls' education and equal rights

Mata Hari: Mata was a Dutch exotic dancer and was convicted of being a spy for the Germans during WWI. She drew huge audience from across Europe

Mark Twain: Just like his books, Samuel Langhorne Clemens or Mark Twain's looks too were admirable. He sported wild hair and a thick mustache. Though, as a young man he did look quite different

John F Kennedy: The former US president was perhaps the hottest one in the history books. It is said that his looks did help him get elected against Nixon

