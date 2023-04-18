From pani puri to green chilli, 5 quirky ice cream flavours to try this summer

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 18, 2023
Summer is here and ice cream is everone's favourite. Here are 5 ice cream flavours that every foodie should try once
Kala Jamun by Naturals is an concoction of kala jamun, milk and sugar, perfect for summer
Naturals
Rose PIsta Gelato by NOTO Ice cream is a delicate and fresh combination, that has the subtle sweetness of rose enhances the nutty pistachio in this flavour
NOTO
Hand churned Mango Ice cream by Taj Ice cream made from seasonal Mongoes is creamy and will simply melt in your mouth
Taj Ice cream
Pani Puri Pathaka at Apsara Ice Creams is a bizarre flavour that one must try once in their life
Apsara Ice Creams
Green Chili Ice Cream by Bachelorr’s is another quirky ice cream floavour that has sweetness and spicy all at once
Bachelorr’s
