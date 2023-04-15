From 'Our War' to 'The Right to Play; here are 8 pics from Sony World Photography awards 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 15, 2023

Edgar Martins from Portugal has been named as Photographer of the Year for his series, Our War

The Women's Peace Movement in Congo by Hugh Kinsella Cunningham under documentary projects

Event Horizon by Kacper Kowalski under landscape

Illuminance, 2009 by Rinko Kawauchi, Japan

Cities Gone Wild by Corey Arnold, US recieved first place under Wildlife and Nature

Cement Factory by Fan Li under the Architecture and design section

The Right to Play by Lee-Ann Olwage under creative photography

The Sky Garden by Kechun Zhang under still life

Thanks For Reading!

British Wildlife Photography awards 2023, check these amazing clicks
Find out More