British Wildlife Photography awards 2023, check these amazing clicks

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 16, 2023

The winner of the competition, “A Look to the Future” by Charlie Page

All picture credit- bwpawards

Animal Portraits, Category Winner- “Sleeping With Dandelions” by Lewis Newman

RSPB Young British Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2023- “Branching Out ” by Billy Evans-Freke

Botanical Britain, Category Winner “A Poet’s Lunch” by Matt Doogue

Coast & Marine, Category Winner- “Welcome to the Zoo(plankton)” by Henley Spiers

Black & White, Category Winner- “Great Mell Fell” by Matthew Turner

Animal Portraits, Runner-up “Willughby’s Leafcutter Bee” by Ed Phillips

Habitat, Category Winner-“Stag by the Loch Side” by Neil McIntyre

Coast & Marine, Category Runner-up -“Alien Bobtail” by Kirsty Andrews

Black & White, Category Runner-up- “Soaring” by Paula Cooper

