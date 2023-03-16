British Wildlife Photography awards 2023, check these amazing clicks

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 16, 2023
The winner of the competition, “A Look to the Future” by Charlie Page
All picture credit- bwpawards
Animal Portraits, Category Winner- “Sleeping With Dandelions” by Lewis Newman
RSPB Young British Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2023- “Branching Out ” by Billy Evans-Freke
Botanical Britain, Category Winner “A Poet’s Lunch” by Matt Doogue
Coast & Marine, Category Winner- “Welcome to the Zoo(plankton)” by Henley Spiers
Black & White, Category Winner- “Great Mell Fell” by Matthew Turner
Animal Portraits, Runner-up “Willughby’s Leafcutter Bee” by Ed Phillips
Habitat, Category Winner-“Stag by the Loch Side” by Neil McIntyre
Coast & Marine, Category Runner-up -“Alien Bobtail” by Kirsty Andrews
Black & White, Category Runner-up- “Soaring” by Paula Cooper
