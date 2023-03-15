Panda Day 2023: Cute GIFs, images, and wishes to celebrate the occasion

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 15, 2023
March 16 is celebrated as "Panda Day" in a few countries, especially their native China.
The day is dedicated to celebrate the world's adorable creature and create awareness about them.
The animal which is believed to go with the slogan "Eat, sleep, repeat," sees no more than 2-3,000 left in the wild, according to reports. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) raised concern marking the species from ‘endangered’ to ‘vulnerable’ in 2016.
Did you know? Pandas spend most of the day eating and sleeping like other bears.
In the wild, giant pandas typically nap between feedings for two to four hours at a time and they continue to defecate during their rest period.
Picture Credit: WWF
Some wishes to celebrate & cheer the mood: "You are a Panda, enjoy your day baby. Happy Panda Day! " "To my love who's like a fluffy and cute Panda, Happy Panda Day..."
This Panda Day, share these facts and cute GIFs & images with your family and friends.