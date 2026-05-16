From Mango To Watermelon: 5 Summer Fruits Every Indian Is Obsessed With Right Now

By: Rahul M | May 16, 2026
As temperatures continue to soar across India, summer fruits are becoming the ultimate comfort food of the season
Light, juicy, and naturally refreshing, these fruits are perfect for staying cool and hydrated during the intense heat. Here are five summer fruits every Indian is obsessed with right now:
Mango: The undisputed king of summer fruits, mangoes are loved across India for their rich sweetness and juicy texture. From aamras to milkshakes, this fruit rules every summer menu
Watermelon: Refreshing and packed with water, watermelon is a summer staple in almost every Indian household. It’s perfect for cooling down after long, hot days
Muskmelon: Known for its naturally cooling properties, muskmelon is a popular pick during peak summer. Its mild sweetness makes it ideal for juices, fruit bowls, and smoothies.
Ice Apple (Tadgola): A favourite in many parts of India during summer, ice apple is loved for its jelly-like texture and cooling effect on the body
Jamun: This deep purple fruit may only be available briefly, but it remains one of the most-awaited summer treats. Its unique sweet-and-tangy flavour makes it a seasonal favourite across India
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