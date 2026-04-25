Aamras Puri To Shakes: 5 Easy & Delicious Mango Recipes To Try At Home This Summer

By: Aanchal C | April 25, 2026

Summer is here, and that means it’s mango season! Whether you love your mangoes ripe and juicy or enjoy the tangy kick of raw ones, there are endless ways to savor this king of fruit

Here are five easy and delicious mango recipes you can whip up at home to make the most of the sunny season:

Aamras Puri: Sweet, silky mango pulp blended with a hint of cardamom, served with hot, crispy puris for a classic summer treat

Mango Shake: A quick blend of ripe mangoes, milk, and a touch of sugar creates a creamy, refreshing drink perfect for hot days

Mango Sticky Rice: Enjoy a Thai favourite with sweet mango slices served over coconut-infused sticky rice, topped with a drizzle of coconut milk

Mango Lassi: Cool off with this yogurt-based smoothie made by mixing mango pulp, yogurt, sugar, and a dash of cardamom

Raw Mango Chaat: Toss chopped raw mango with onions, spices, and fresh coriander for a tangy, spicy, and utterly addictive snack

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