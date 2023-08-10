From Malpua To Mihidana: 7 Traditional Bengali Sweets That You Need To Taste

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 10, 2023
Bengali cuisine is popular for its delectable sweets that are loved by people all around the world. Here are 7 delicious Bengali sweets apart from Rasgullas, Mishti Doi and Sandesh that everyone should try at least once in their lifetime:
Malpua is a deep-fried sweet pancake made from a batter of flour, milk, and sugar. It's often flavored with cardamom and served with a drizzle of sugar syrup or sometimes even rabri
Jalbhora Taalsans Sandesh is a variation of Sandesh made using nolen gur, which is date palm jaggery. The speciality of this Sandesh is that the liquid jaggery is hidden inside the taalsans shaped sweet, making it a seasonal delicacy
Patishapta is a traditional Bengali dessert made during festivals like Makar Sankranti. It's a thin crepe-like roll stuffed with a mixture of coconut, khoya, and jaggery, offering a delightful blend of textures and flavours
Mihidana is another unique and intricate sweet made from fine rice flour batter that is deep-fried and then soaked in sugar syrup. The result is a delicate, crispy texture with a sweet and syrupy coating. It's a popular choice during festivals and special occasions in Bengal
Cham Cham is a cylindrical sweet similar to Rasgulla, but, made from paneer, soaked in sugar syrup, and often flavored with saffron or cardamom
Kheer Kadam is a sweet that consists of small, sweetened khoya balls coated with grated khoya or desiccated coconut. The contrasting textures and flavors make it a delightful choice
Labong Latika is a lesser-known but equally delightful Bengali sweet that has a crispy exterior and a luscious, flavourful filling. It's made by stuffing a mixture of khoya, and cardamom into folded and sealed dough pockets which are then deep-fried and soaked in sugar syrup
