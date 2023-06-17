From Lord Shiva To Rama; Artist Creates AI Images Of Hindu Gods With Elements From The Universe

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 17, 2023
Lord Vishnu is 'the preserver' within the trimurti who creates, protects, and transforms the universe accordig to Hinduism
All picture courtesy: Wild.trance
Lord Shiva is 'the destroyer' of the universe within the trimurti in order to re-create it
Lord Brahma also known as 'the Creator' within the Trimurti is associated with creation, knowledge, and the Vedas
Lord Krishna is the eighth avatar of Vishnu. He is the god of protection, compassion, tenderness, and love
Lord Rama is the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu, who is considered a maryada purushottama or the best of upholders of Dharma
Lord Ganesha also known as Vignahartha is the remover of obstacles
Lord Kalki is the final incarnation of Vishnu who appears in order to end the Kali Yuga, one of the four periods in the endless cycle of existence (Krita) in Vaishnava cosmology
Lord Hanuman is a Hindu god and a divine companion of the Lord Rama
Yamraj is the Hindu god of death and justice, responsible for the dispensation of law and punishment of sinners
